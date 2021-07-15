Buhari to visit Katsina today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Katsina today, July 15th, 2020, for the commissioning of some projects in the state.

Okay.ng recalls that the Katsina Police Command in a statement issued on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of some highways to this effect.

According to the police, the President is expected in the state to inaugurate the Zobe regional water supply project and Tsaskiya road.

In the statement, it also noted that the affected highways are Dutsinma-Kankara and Dutsinma-Tsaskiya will be shut from 1PM to 6PM on Thursday.

The police also said the movement of persons, vehicles, motorcycles and herders are restricted on these routes.

No official statement has been released by the Presidency as of the time of this report.