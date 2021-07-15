PROFILE: Meet the first female MD of GTBank, Olusanya Miriam

Miriam Olusanya, was on Wednesday, in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), announced as the new Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank).

Her appointment sets a new feat as she becomes the first female MD in the bank history.

Mrs. Miriam Olusanya has over 23 years of banking experience that cuts across Transaction Services, Asset and Liability Management, Financial Markets, Investment Banking and Investor Relations.

Mrs. Olusanya holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and a Master of Business Administration (Finance and Accounting) from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. Mrs. Olusanya has also attended several executive management and banking specific developmental programs in leading educational institutions around the world.

She serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited. She is also a member of the Financial Markets Sub Committee of the Bankers’ Committee, the primary interactive policy platform made up of the Central Bank of Nigeria and banks.- Advertisement –

Mrs. Olusanya was the Group Treasurer and Head, Wholesale Banking Division, responsible for balance sheet and financial markets activities of the Bank and its African subsidiaries, Corporate Finance as well as Investor Relations.

Mrs. Olusanya joined GTBank as an Executive Trainee and rose through the ranks until her appointment as Executive Director in 2018, a position she held until her appointment as Managing Director.