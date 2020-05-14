News

Nigeria didn’t ask Madagascar for ‘COVID Organics’ solution — SGF Boss Mustapha

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 14, 2020
Less than a minute
Boss Mustapha
Boss Mustapha

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said Nigeria did not ask Madagascar for “COVID Organics”, its herbal remedy for coronavirus.

Mustapha made this disclosure while speaking at the Presidential Task Force Briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the SGF, the government of Madagascar decided to send the solution to African countries, and Nigeria’s portion is still stuck in Guinea Bissau.

He noted that efforts are being made for the herbal remedy to be airlifted to Nigeria.

More to come shortly…



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,971
Deaths
164
Recovered
1,070
Active
3,737
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 6:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,487,691
+62,035
Deaths
300,749
+2,984
Recovered
1,688,037
Active
2,498,311
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 6:30 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close