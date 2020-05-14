Nigeria didn’t ask Madagascar for ‘COVID Organics’ solution — SGF Boss Mustapha

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said Nigeria did not ask Madagascar for “COVID Organics”, its herbal remedy for coronavirus.

Mustapha made this disclosure while speaking at the Presidential Task Force Briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the SGF, the government of Madagascar decided to send the solution to African countries, and Nigeria’s portion is still stuck in Guinea Bissau.

He noted that efforts are being made for the herbal remedy to be airlifted to Nigeria.

More to come shortly…