Buhari reacts as Emir of Daura leaves hospital after recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed delight at the news of the recovery and discharge from the hospital of His Highness, Umar Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “I am happy to hear of your heart-touching experiences, successful treatment and discharge from hospital after ten days, a part of which was spent in intensive care.

“Given the times we are in, we were all worried about you during that period. I am very pleased that you came out healthy.”

Furthermore, President Buhari applauded the dedicated and hardworking hospital staff of the Federal Medical Centre Katsina and other frontline medical and health workers, serving various patients in several hospitals across the country.

He said: “The country is fortunate to have such a dedicated medical workforce.”

Buhari noted that his administration will continue to take all necessary measures within means to boost their morale.

Okay.ng recalls that the monarch was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina State, with a sudden illness.



