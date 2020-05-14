Oyo State commissioner, Kehinde Ayoola, dies at 55

Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Kehinde Ayoola is dead at the age of 55.

Governor Seyi Makinde of the state made this announcement via his official Twitter on Thursday.

He wrote: “I received with deep sadness, the news of the death of my dear friend and colleague, Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola. Up until his death this morning, he served as the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State.

“I met late Rt. Honourable Ayoola in 2002, when we worked together as members of the Fortune Group for the election of Senator Rasheed Ladoja. He also served as the Director-General for my 2015 campaign and the Deputy Director General for my 2019 campaign.

“He was a loyal friend with a dedication to duty that cannot be questioned. He will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and his love for the people of Oyo Town and Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace.”

Okay.ng gathered that the Ayoola passed away at a private hospital around Iyaganku, Ibadan where he was receiving treatment.

The former Speaker of Oyo House of Assembly, who represented Oyo East state constituency between 1999 and 2003, was said to have been sick for about two weeks.

However, his cause of the death could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.