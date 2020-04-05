HeadlinesNews

Nigeria COVID-19 Update: NCDC announces 10 new cases — total now 224

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced ten (10) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The NCDC in an update at 11:15 am on Sunday, 5th April said the 6 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

With this update, Nigeria have a total of 224 confirmed cases with twenty-seven (27) discharged patients and five (5) deaths.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
224
+10
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
27
Active
192
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 2:37 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


