Nigeria COVID-19 Update: NCDC announces 10 new cases — total now 224

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced ten (10) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The NCDC in an update at 11:15 am on Sunday, 5th April said the 6 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

With this update, Nigeria have a total of 224 confirmed cases with twenty-seven (27) discharged patients and five (5) deaths.