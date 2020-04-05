Gist
Backlash: Naira Marley has been on lockdown with us for almost a month — Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz
The husband of Nigerian actress Funke Akindele, Abdulrashid Bello also known as JJC Skillz, on Saturday revealed that Nigerian singer Naira Marley has been lockdown with them at their residence in Amen Estate, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.
It can be recalled that the celebrity couple are being criticised on social media for hosting a house party alongside Naira Marley with crew members.
Responding to a question by a follower on Instagram, JJC Skillz explained that the ‘Soapy’ singer is currently in their residence for almost a month.
See the conversation below:
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
224
+10
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
27
Active
192
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 2:27 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/