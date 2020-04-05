Gist

Backlash: Naira Marley has been on lockdown with us for almost a month — Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. April 5, 2020
Less than a minute
Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz

The husband of Nigerian actress Funke Akindele, Abdulrashid Bello also known as JJC Skillz, on Saturday revealed that Nigerian singer Naira Marley has been lockdown with them at their residence in Amen Estate, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

It can be recalled that the celebrity couple are being criticised on social media for hosting a house party alongside Naira Marley with crew members.

Responding to a question by a follower on Instagram, JJC Skillz explained that the ‘Soapy’ singer is currently in their residence for almost a month.

See the conversation below:



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
224
+10
Deaths
5
+1
Recovered
27
Active
192
Last updated: April 5, 2020 - 2:27 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close