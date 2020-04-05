COVID-19: Niger govt asks civil servants to resume work, relaxes curfew

The Niger State Government has directed civil servants on grade level 1-12 to resume work 8:00 am and close 2:00 pm from Monday, 6th April, 2020.

The state also relaxed curfew earlier imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the Niger State Government, speaking during a press conference on Sunday, said restriction of movement will now be from 2 pm to 10 pm daily.

He said: “Niger State Government relaxes the curfew imposed on the State from 2 pm to 10 pm beginning from today, Sunday, 5th April 2020; the measure is to enable people to stock food and other essentials.

“Government had earlier imposed a curfew from 10 am to 12 midnight following residents’ non-compliance to the sit-at-home order as well as nonchalant attitude of some people towards the prevention of COVID-19 in the State.”

In addition to this, markets will now be open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm to enable the people to buy food items and other essentials, adding that “the marketers are expected to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures as spelt out by the health officials.”

The Secretary to the State Government, however, maintained that the 12 entry points into the state remained closed except to those on essentials duties, adding that “intra and interstate movement of people and vehicles across the state remained banned.”