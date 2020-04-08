News

COVID-19: Nigeria welcomes Chinese doctors on arrival in Abuja (Photos)

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 8, 2020
A team of Chinese doctors has arrived in Nigeria to help in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigerian federal government and officials of the Chinese embassy received the team at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 5pm on Wednesday.

Okay.ng understands that the 15-person team carried some medical supplies along with them.

COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
254
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
204
Last updated: April 8, 2020 - 8:00 pm (+01:00)
