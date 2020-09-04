NFF announces death of Ex-Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade

Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, is dead, the Nigeria Football Federation announced via Twitter.

According to the NFF, the 48-year-old died of cardiac arrest in Ibadan on Friday.

“We are sad to announce the shock demise of former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade. Babalade died of cardiac arrest today in Ibadan. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with his family,” the NFF tweeted.

Babalade before his death was the team manager of Nigeria National League outfit Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

He was a member of the Super Eagles that won bronze at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

He started his professional career at Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1990, before several stints at 3SC, helping the Oluyole Warriors reach the final of the CAF Champions in League in 1996.