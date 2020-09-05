Sirika mourns Ex-FUDMA Pro-chancellor, Prof. Marliyya Zayyan

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has mourned Prof. Dr Marliyya Sanusi Zayyan, the immediate past Prochencellor of Federal University Dustin-Ma (FUDMA), who died on Friday.

Sirika in a tweet he shared on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of Prof Marliyya.

The minister reminisced her sacrifice when she was alive.

He wrote: “Dr Marliyya Zayyan. My darling sister & friend. Indeed you lived for us, gave us all of yourself, we deprived you of your family & your sleep.

“We gave you nothing but our worries. You gave us everything. We will not cease prayer. May Allah reward you with Firdaus, Ameeen!”

Prof Marliyya was buried according to Islam at Almannar Mosque in Kaduna.