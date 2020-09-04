Dani Ceballos returns to Arsenal from Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has rejoined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid on Friday.

The Spain midfielder last season scored two goals and played 36 games for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s coach, Mikel Arteta, speaking on Ceballos’ return said: “Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form.

“I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player. We’re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.”

Arsenal is scheduled to play their first Premier League’s game this season against Fulham on September 12, but Ceballos can’t be part of the game due to UK’s coronavirus rules on travellers from Spain.