Netizens laments after an online doctor reveals that Squirting is the dilute release of Urine

Ali Khadija December 2, 2020
Many Netizens have cried out bitterly after a popular Twitter doctor reveals that Squirting is a dilute release of urine.

The doctor, Dr Olufinmilayo who took to Twitter to shed light on the issue, says squirt fluid comes from the bladder and it is essentially urine.

Dr. Olufinmilayo also calls on women not feel sexually deprived if they are not able to squirt.

 

See few reactions below;

