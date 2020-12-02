Netizens laments after an online doctor reveals that Squirting is the dilute release of Urine

Many Netizens have cried out bitterly after a popular Twitter doctor reveals that Squirting is a dilute release of urine.

The doctor, Dr Olufinmilayo who took to Twitter to shed light on the issue, says squirt fluid comes from the bladder and it is essentially urine.

Dr. Olufinmilayo also calls on women not feel sexually deprived if they are not able to squirt.

No woman should ever feel sexually deprived/inadequate because she doesn’t squirt. It is not essential at all to satisfaction. And no man should join his ancestors because he wants to make a woman squirt. Gbogbo struggle yi o necessary.

Sex should be fun. Not war. Good night! — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) December 1, 2020

See few reactions below;