Bobrisky show off the N15M he got from one night runs with Canadian based lover
Nigerian socialite, Idris Bobrisky has flaunted to N15 million he got from his Canadian based lover after spending a night with him.
In the video, Bobrisky mocked those that are saying he doesn’t have a vagina.
Earlier this week, the crossdresser has taken to his Instagram account to reveal that he doesn’t accept anything less than 2 million nairas for a run.
It was at that time that he revealed he is having a 15 million naira runs on the 1st of December, 2020.
He later took to his Snapchat to share a video of him and his lover on the bed.
Watch as he flaunts the 15 million naira
— Postsubman (@Postsubman) December 2, 2020