Nestlé Nigeria launches NESCAFÉ Malty 3in1

Nestlé Nigeria has introduced NESCAFÉ MALTY, a new blend of coffee and malt in the NESCAFÉ 3in1coffee options which deliver a rich, bold and enjoyable taste to satisfy consumer preferences.

At the launch of the new NESCAFÉ Malty 3in1 in Lagos, the Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini said, “At Nestlé, we are focused on unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come. We therefore continuously provide distinctive food innovations fueled by creative exploration and consumer insights. It is based on this insight that NESCAFÉ Malty 3in1 was developed with the Nigerian consumer in mind, bringing together the goodness of malt with the rich flavour of Nescafé that we enjoy at an affordable price.”

Shot of the new NESCAFE Malty Pack.

Also speaking at the launch, the Category Manager for NESCAFÉ in Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Alabi said, “NESCAFÉ is proud to launch this new 3in1 with malt. This innovation is a result of years of dedicated research to find the perfect blend of coffee, creamer, sugar and malt, that constitutes a rich cup of coffee. Each 25g serving of the new NESCAFÉ Malty 3in1 is formulated to provide the thrill to “Start Strong, Finish Strong”. It offers a great tasting stimulation that sets you up for the day, when you need to start with the best version of yourself.” With this new addition, the Nestlé Nigeria NESCAFÉ range now includes three variants: the NESCAFÉ Classic, NESCAFÉ Original 3in1 and the new NESCAFÉ Malty 3in1.