MTN teases rebrand, reveals new logo

MTN Group is set to rebrand as part of the group’s “Ambition 2025” strategy, aimed at creating “leading digital platforms for Africa’s progress”, Okay.ng reports.

In a statement made available to Okay.ng on Thursday, MTN while unveiling its new logo said the new identity aligns with their evolution from a telecommunications company to a technology company.

“Our commitment and focus to accelerate Africa’s progress sees MTN revealing a refreshed brand identity and campaign from 27 February,” the statement reads.

“The campaign is inspired by an insight that doing is a bridge between can and done, because all progress comes from action.“