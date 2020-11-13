HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 156 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, November 13th, announced 156 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.

The states with the 156 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-70
  2. FCT-22
  3. Kaduna-18
  4. Rivers-15
  5. Plateau-11
  6. Ogun-10
  7. Bauchi-3
  8. Katsina-3
  9. Kano-2
  10. Ekiti-1
  11. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:50 pm on 13th November, there are 64,884 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

60,936 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.

