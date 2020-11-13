NCDC reports 156 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, November 13th, announced 156 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.
The states with the 156 new cases are;
- Lagos-70
- FCT-22
- Kaduna-18
- Rivers-15
- Plateau-11
- Ogun-10
- Bauchi-3
- Katsina-3
- Kano-2
- Ekiti-1
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:50 pm on 13th November, there are 64,884 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
60,936 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.