NCDC reports 156 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, November 13th, announced 156 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states and FCT.

The states with the 156 new cases are;

Lagos-70 FCT-22 Kaduna-18 Rivers-15 Plateau-11 Ogun-10 Bauchi-3 Katsina-3 Kano-2 Ekiti-1 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:50 pm on 13th November, there are 64,884 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

60,936 patients have been discharged with 1,163 deaths across the country.