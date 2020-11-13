2021 AFCON qualifier: Nigeria squander 4-goal lead against Sierra Leone

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone came from 4-0 down to surprisingly hold the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 4-4 in Friday’s Group L 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin City.

The Eagles look to be cruising in the first half thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen before the visitors started the fightback.

Following the draw the Eagles still top the group on seven points while Sierra Leone have two points.

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday in Freetown for the reverse fixture.

The Eagles got off to a very good start in the 5th minute as Iwobi pounced on a loose ball to score from the edge of the box.

In the 21st minute Sierra Leone almost drew level through Kamara who had all the time in the world but volleyed over from inside the box following a cross from Buya Turay.

A minute after Kamara’s miss the Eagles doubled their lead on 22 minutes thanks to Osimhen who finished at the far post off a low cross from Zaidu Sanusi.

Iwobi grabbed his second goal of the game to make it 3-0 in the 28th minute after curling into the top corner inside the box.

The Eagles continued to pile the pressure and were once again rewarded in the 31st minute this time through Chukwueze who received a flick from Osimhen, went on a solo run before putting past the Sierra Leone keeper.

With two minutes left in the first half Sierra Leone pulled a goal back which came off the boot of Quee Kamara after an Eagles player lost possession in a dangerous area.

Osimhen almost got his second goal early in the second half after getting to the end of Ahmed Musa’s free-kick But his header came off the bar.

On the hour mark the Eagles made a double change as Semi Ajayi replaced Leon Balogun while Kelechi Iheanacho came in for Musa.

In the 72nd minute Sierra Leone got their second goal to make it 4-2 after a cross by Kevin Wright was met with a great header by Al-Hadji Kamara.

The Eagles were forced to another change as Osimhen went off injured and was replaced by Chidera Ejuke.

The Leone Stars scored again to make it 4-3 off Mustapha Bundu’s stunning goal.

And in the 86th minute Kamara got his second to make it 4-4.