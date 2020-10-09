NCDC reports 151 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 9th, announced 151 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states and FCT.

The states with the 151 new cases are;

Lagos-71 Ogun-26 Kaduna-17 Osun-10 Oyo-8 FCT-6 Rivers-6 Plateau-5 Akwa Ibom-1 Ekiti-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 9th October, there are 59,992 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,614 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.