NCDC reports 151 new cases of coronavirus

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 9, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 9th, announced 151 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 9 states and FCT.

The states with the 151 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-71
  2. Ogun-26
  3. Kaduna-17
  4. Osun-10
  5. Oyo-8
  6. FCT-6
  7. Rivers-6
  8. Plateau-5
  9. Akwa Ibom-1
  10. Ekiti-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 9th October, there are 59,992 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

51,614 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.

