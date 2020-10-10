News

Ondo Decides 2020: Boat carrying INEC officials capsizes (Video)

Muhammad A. Aliyu October 10, 2020
A boat conveying Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ad-hoc staff to their polling unit reported capsized at Ilaje area of Ondo State.

“All passengers on board were rescued alive,” he said.

Confirming the report, police image maker in the state, Tee Leo Ikoro said it the incident was a “minor accident,”

Ikoro added that “All the electoral materials and INEC officials were rescued. It happened in ilaje area of Ondo State. The minor accident has no impact on the election.”

#OndoDecides2020: Boat conveying INEC officials capsizes.

