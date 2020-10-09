Friendly: Algeria beat Nigeria 1-0

The Desert Foxes of Algeria beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly match on Friday.

The game was played at Worthersee Stadium in Klangefurt, Austria.

Speaking on the performance of the Nigerian team, Coach Gernot Rohr said: “This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this. Now we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team.”

With this win, Algeria has increased its two-year unbeaten streak to 19 matches.