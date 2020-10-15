NCDC reports 148 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 15th, announced 148 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and FCT.

The states with the 148 new cases are;

Lagos-66 FCT-25 Oyo-13 Plateau-11 Kaduna-7 Rivers-6 Ebonyi-5 Ekiti-4 Ogun-4 Imo-2 Ondo-2 Edo-1 Nasarawa-1 Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 14th October, there are 60,982 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,194 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.