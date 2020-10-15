NCDC reports 148 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 15th, announced 148 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and FCT.
The states with the 148 new cases are;
- Lagos-66
- FCT-25
- Oyo-13
- Plateau-11
- Kaduna-7
- Rivers-6
- Ebonyi-5
- Ekiti-4
- Ogun-4
- Imo-2
- Ondo-2
- Edo-1
- Nasarawa-1
- Taraba-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 14th October, there are 60,982 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
52,194 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.