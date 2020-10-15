HeadlinesNews

NCDC reports 148 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, October 15th, announced 148 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states and FCT.

The states with the 148 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-66
  2. FCT-25
  3. Oyo-13
  4. Plateau-11
  5. Kaduna-7
  6. Rivers-6
  7. Ebonyi-5
  8. Ekiti-4
  9. Ogun-4
  10. Imo-2
  11. Ondo-2
  12. Edo-1
  13. Nasarawa-1
  14. Taraba-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 14th October, there are 60,982 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,194 patients have been discharged with 1,116 deaths across the country.

