LG Elections: Bauchi gov declares Friday October 16, work-free day

Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammad has declared Friday, October 16th as a work-free day ahead of the Local Government Elections in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Senior Special Assitant on Media to the Bauchi State Governor, Mukhtar M. Gidado, on Thursday.

The statement read: “This is to bring to the notice of all Civil Servants and the General Public in the State that His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has declared tomorrow, Friday 16th October, 2020 as work-free day.

“The gesture is to allow citizens exercise their civic rights in the Local Government Elections scheduled for Saturday, 17th October, 2020 in all the twenty (20) Local Government Areas in the State.”