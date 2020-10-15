EndSARS: IG of Police issues warning to officers against use of force on protesters

The inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has warned Police officers against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

This was contained in a notice shared by the Force Public Relations Department on Thursday evening.

According to the note, “the IGP reiterates that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement and these must always be upheld and protected by the police.”

“He appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

“The Police boss also stressed that the Force leadership has heard the voice of the people clearly and is irrevocably committed to doing everything possible to address the observed ills, punish the offending officers and enthrone a people-friendly police force.”