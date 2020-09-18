HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 221 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,956

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 18, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 18th, announced 221 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 221 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-59
  2. Abia-46
  3. FCT-22
  4. Gombe-20
  5. Plateau-17
  6. Rivers-11
  7. Bauchi-7
  8. Benue-6
  9. Ekiti-6
  10. Imo-6
  11. Kaduna-4
  12. Kwara-4
  13. Ondo-4
  14. Ogun-3
  15. Osun-3
  16. Bayelsa-1
  17. Edo-1
  18. Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th September, there are 56,956 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,305 patients have been discharged with 1,094 deaths across the country.

Source
Okay.ng
Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 18, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button