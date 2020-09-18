NCDC records 221 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,956

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 18th, announced 221 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 221 new cases are;

Lagos-59 Abia-46 FCT-22 Gombe-20 Plateau-17 Rivers-11 Bauchi-7 Benue-6 Ekiti-6 Imo-6 Kaduna-4 Kwara-4 Ondo-4 Ogun-3 Osun-3 Bayelsa-1 Edo-1 Kano-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th September, there are 56,956 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,305 patients have been discharged with 1,094 deaths across the country.