NCDC records 221 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,956

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 18th, announced 221 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 221 new cases are;
- Lagos-59
- Abia-46
- FCT-22
- Gombe-20
- Plateau-17
- Rivers-11
- Bauchi-7
- Benue-6
- Ekiti-6
- Imo-6
- Kaduna-4
- Kwara-4
- Ondo-4
- Ogun-3
- Osun-3
- Bayelsa-1
- Edo-1
- Kano-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th September, there are 56,956 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
48,305 patients have been discharged with 1,094 deaths across the country.