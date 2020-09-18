News BREAKING: Petrol tanker on fire at Anthony village, Lagos Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter September 18, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print A tanker carrying petrol is currently on fire at Anthony Village, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos State. Firefighters are at the scene battling the inferno. View this post on Instagram Petrol tanker on fire at Anthony village, #Lagos . . . . #breakingnews #okayng #oshodi #apapa A post shared by Okay.ng (@okaynigeria) on Sep 18, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT More to come… TagsAnthony village fire Lagos Petrol Tanker Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter September 18, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print