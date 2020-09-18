News

BREAKING: Petrol tanker on fire at Anthony village, Lagos

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter September 18, 2020
A tanker carrying petrol is currently on fire at Anthony Village, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos State.

Firefighters are at the scene battling the inferno.

More to come…

