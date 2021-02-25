NCDC announces 655 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 655 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 24th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-240, Ogun-88, Rivers-56, FCT-51, Kaduna-43, Kano-25, Plateau-21, Taraba-19, Edo-17, Abia-15, Delta-13, Nasarawa-11, Akwa Ibom-10, Kwara-10, Oyo-10, Kebbi-9, Borno-5, Bayelsa-4, Gombe-4, Ekiti-2 and Osun-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 24th February, there are 153,842 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

130,818 patients have been discharged with 1,885 deaths across the country.