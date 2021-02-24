Lagos govt to shut Third Mainland Bridge Friday

Lagos State Government has announced the Third Mainland Bridge would be closed for 24 hours from midnight Friday, February 26 to midnight Saturday, February 27.

Commissioner for transportation Frederic Oladeinde made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the total closure of the bridge was to enable contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge and allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes open fully to traffic.

Oladeinde, therefore, advised motorists approaching the bridge from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba, as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba are to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

The commissioner assured that traffic management personnel would be deployed along the affected routes to minimise and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

He commended Lagosians for their cooperation during the prolonged repair works of the bridge.