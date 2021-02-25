Court rejects Maina’s bail application

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday an application for bail by ex-chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

In his ruling, Justice Okon Abang held that Maina’s application for bail lacked merit.

Justice Abang said though it was at the court’s discretion to grant bail, the ex-pension boss did not deserve a bail after jumping the first bail.

The judge said that Maina did not place sufficient materials before the court to convince the court that he deserves the second bail.

He said the medical report brought from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital showed that Maina was not under any medical emergency.

The judge said Maina was not only a flight risk but a proven risk, having fled to the Republic of Niger and Chad in violation of the court order.

Justice Abang, who refused to grant Maina’s application for an order directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release his confiscated property, including a BMW car, also dismissed his request for an order to set aside the November 18 and December 4, 2020 orders.

In his argument for bail, Maina had said his leg could be amputated if a knee surgery was not done.