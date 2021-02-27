NCDC announces 341 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 341 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 27th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-96, Rivers-41, Kaduna-33, Edo-21, Osun-20, Akwa Ibom-17, FCT-17, Ondo-15, Gombe-11, Kano-11, Imo-10, Ekiti-9, Kebbi-9, Kwara-8, Oyo-8, Borno-6, Enugu-3, Plateau-3, Delta-1, Niger-1 and Ogun-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 27th February, there are 155,417 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

133,256 patients have been discharged with 1,905 deaths across the country.