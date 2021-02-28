Celebrities

Nigerian music producer, Dr Frabz is dead

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter February 28, 2021
Award-winning producer/singer Ayo Faboro, popularly known as Dr Frabz, is dead.

Samklef, producer-singer, made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Saturday evening.

“Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP!” he tweeted.

However, Samklef did not state the cause of Frabz’s death in his tweet.

Frabz during his life produced hit songs like Dagrin’s “Thank God”, WizKid’s “Bombay”, and “Joy”.

