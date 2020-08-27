NCDC announces 296 cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,317

Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, August 27th, announced 296 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 296 new cases are;

Plateau-85 Enugu-46 Oyo-31 Lagos-21 Rivers-20 FCT-15 Kaduna-13 Bauchi-12 Delta-11 Ekiti-11 Akwa Ibom-7 Ebonyi-6 Kwara-5 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Gombe-3 Niger-2

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 27th August, there are 53,317 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

40,726 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.