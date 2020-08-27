NCDC announces 296 cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,317

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, August 27th, announced 296 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 296 new cases are;
- Plateau-85
- Enugu-46
- Oyo-31
- Lagos-21
- Rivers-20
- FCT-15
- Kaduna-13
- Bauchi-12
- Delta-11
- Ekiti-11
- Akwa Ibom-7
- Ebonyi-6
- Kwara-5
- Ogun-4
- Osun-4
- Gombe-3
- Niger-2
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 27th August, there are 53,317 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
40,726 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.