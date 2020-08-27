HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 296 cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,317

Muhammad A. Aliyu August 27, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, August 27th, announced 296 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 296 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-85
  2. Enugu-46
  3. Oyo-31
  4. Lagos-21
  5. Rivers-20
  6. FCT-15
  7. Kaduna-13
  8. Bauchi-12
  9. Delta-11
  10. Ekiti-11
  11. Akwa Ibom-7
  12. Ebonyi-6
  13. Kwara-5
  14. Ogun-4
  15. Osun-4
  16. Gombe-3
  17. Niger-2

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 27th August, there are 53,317 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

40,726 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.

