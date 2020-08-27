Hanan: Buhari’s daughter wedding date announced

The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Hanan, is set to get married to Mohammed Turad, special adviser to the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

According to the wedding invitation seen by Okay.ng, the ceremony is planned to hold at the Presidential Villa on September 4, 2020, by 2:00 pm.

The invitation read: “Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris wishes to inform you of the wedding Fatiha of his children Mohammed Turad Sha’aban and Aisha Hanan Buhari.

“In the view of the current COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with the directives of the relevant health authorities of the country, usual gathering in such events will not, therefore, be health(sic).

“We, therefore, use this medium to request you to bear witness of the matrimony as we also solicit for your prayers for the success of the occasion.”