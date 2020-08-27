Blasphemy: I support death sentence on Kano singer – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said he supports the death sentence on the 22-year old singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif, who was convicted of blasphemy.

Okay.ng recalls that a Sharia court in the Hausawa Filin Hockey area of the state on August 10 found Sharif guilty of blasphemy against Prophet of Muhammad in a song circulated through WhatsApp.

During the trial, the singer did not deny the one-count charge bordering on the derogatory comment.

Sharif, a resident of Sharifai quarters in Kano municipal, was accused of committing blasphemy in March 2020.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the ruling, Ganduje said the state government had completely accepted the death sentence and the rule of law surrounding the case.

He said, “What happened is so important to the state and to the security of the state and the nation in general. What the Court did is absolutely right. And we support it completely. Such an irresponsible act, if not because of the state power, nobody could know what would happen in the future.

“The man who did that, confessed to be a follower of a particular Islamic Sect. But the adherents of those Sect rejected him right away. So we need to understand the importance of this judgement. We are lucky that Scholars maintained that it wasn’t a case for a particular Sect, but rather of one who just decided to derail.”