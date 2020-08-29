HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 250 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,727

Muhammad A. Aliyu August 29, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, August 29th, announced 250 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 19 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 250 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-69
  2. FCT-41
  3. Lagos-21
  4. Delta-14
  5. Kaduna-14
  6. Bayelsa-13
  7. Enugu-13
  8. Ekiti-11
  9. Bauchi-9
  10. Ogun-8
  11. Edo-7
  12. Oyo-7
  13. Rivers-6
  14. Adamawa-4
  15. Osun-4
  16. Nasarawa-3
  17. Ebonyi-2
  18. Kwara-2
  19. Gombe-1
  20. Imo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 29th August, there are 53,727 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,314 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.

