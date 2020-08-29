NCDC announces 250 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,727

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, August 29th, announced 250 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 19 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 250 new cases are;
- Plateau-69
- FCT-41
- Lagos-21
- Delta-14
- Kaduna-14
- Bayelsa-13
- Enugu-13
- Ekiti-11
- Bauchi-9
- Ogun-8
- Edo-7
- Oyo-7
- Rivers-6
- Adamawa-4
- Osun-4
- Nasarawa-3
- Ebonyi-2
- Kwara-2
- Gombe-1
- Imo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 29th August, there are 53,727 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
41,314 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.