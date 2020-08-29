NCDC announces 250 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,727

Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, August 29th, announced 250 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 19 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 250 new cases are;

Plateau-69 FCT-41 Lagos-21 Delta-14 Kaduna-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Ekiti-11 Bauchi-9 Ogun-8 Edo-7 Oyo-7 Rivers-6 Adamawa-4 Osun-4 Nasarawa-3 Ebonyi-2 Kwara-2 Gombe-1 Imo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 29th August, there are 53,727 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,314 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.