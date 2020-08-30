Sports

Messi shuns Barcelona’s coronavirus testing

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ng August 30, 2020
Less than a minute
Messi
Messi

Lionel Messi was not seen attending Barcelona’s training ground for coronavirus tests on Sunday morning, raising the possibility he will boycott pre-season to force his way out of the club.

Barca’s new coach Ronald Koeman and first-team players entered through the front entrance to the Ciutat Esportiva but Messi was not among them, according to AFP journalists at Sant Joan Despi.

Messi was due for testing at 10.15am, claimed reports in the Spanish press, but had already instructed the club through his lawyers that he would not be taking part.

Without passing a coronavirus test, Messi will be unable to attend Koeman’s first pre-season training session on Monday, with the start of the new La Liga season less than two weeks away.

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Source
AFP
Tags
Back to top button
Close