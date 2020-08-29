Amaechi reveals when Daura Transport University will be completed

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that the Transportation University in Daura will be completed in September 2021.

Ameachi made this disclosure on Saturday while speaking at the site to confirm the commencement of the project constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He said, “There has been too much noise about them (CCECC) not constructing anything. When you got there you saw that they were constructing. They have just got approval from the state government.

“Proper construction will start at the end of September and hopefully they should be about to complete it at the end of September next year.

“This is not a railway contract. This is a gift from them (CCECC). I have said my assumption is that they should finish by next year September.”

The minister also revealed that the university will have a primary and secondary school.

“The idea is that there should be a primary school in it, especially for those lecturers who will come from outside.

“There will be two building for the Primary School, a secondary school and then the university.

“Don’t forget that it is a gift, so they may not be as dedicated as they will be when it comes to a proper contract,” he said.