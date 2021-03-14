News

NCDC announces 205 new COVID-19 cases

Muhammad A. Aliyu March 14, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 205 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 13th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Ondo-33, Lagos-25, FCT-22, Bauchi-21, Akwa Ibom-15, Kaduna-14, Katsina-13, Ogun-13, Rivers-11, Edo-8, Ekiti-4, Imo-4, Kano-3, Nasarawa-2, and Niger-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 13th March, there are 160,537 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

144,714 patients have been discharged with 2,013 deaths across the country.

