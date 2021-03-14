Falomo Bridge to be closed for 6 weeks – FG

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola has announced a six weeks partial closure of the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island from Sunday for repairs.

Popoola in a statement on Friday night appealed for understanding of road users promising that traffic regulatory and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to minimise gridlock

“The Federal Government will be embarking on rehabilitation of Falomo Bridge for a period of six weeks starting from Sunday 14th March 2021.

“This will require partial closure of one lane at a time.

“The motoring public are advised to please cooperate with the traffic law enforcement agents, while the federal government will try its best to minimise the inconveniences this may cause,” he said.