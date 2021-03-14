Kaduna School Abduction: Buhari warns bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country would not allow the destruction of the school system.

The president gave the warning in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

Buhari was reacting to the invasion of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, by gunmen on Friday.

He commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members.

He, however, urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

The president also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers.

”A country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

“Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment.”

Mr Buhari sympathised with the victims of the Afaka incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.