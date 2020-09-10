HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 197 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,829

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 10, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 10th, announced 197 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 197 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-83
  2. Lagos-48
  3. Kaduna-17
  4. FCT-16
  5. Ogun-11
  6. Katsina-7
  7. Imo-4
  8. Edo-3
  9. Nasarawa-3
  10. Rivers-2
  11. Bayelsa-1
  12. Oyo-1
  13. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 10th September, there are 55,829 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,810 patients have been discharged with 1,075 deaths across the country.

