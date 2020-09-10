NCDC announces 197 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,829

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 10th, announced 197 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 197 new cases are;

Plateau-83 Lagos-48 Kaduna-17 FCT-16 Ogun-11 Katsina-7 Imo-4 Edo-3 Nasarawa-3 Rivers-2 Bayelsa-1 Oyo-1 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 10th September, there are 55,829 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

43,810 patients have been discharged with 1,075 deaths across the country.