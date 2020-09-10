NCDC announces 197 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 55,829

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, September 10th, announced 197 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 197 new cases are;
- Plateau-83
- Lagos-48
- Kaduna-17
- FCT-16
- Ogun-11
- Katsina-7
- Imo-4
- Edo-3
- Nasarawa-3
- Rivers-2
- Bayelsa-1
- Oyo-1
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 10th September, there are 55,829 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
43,810 patients have been discharged with 1,075 deaths across the country.