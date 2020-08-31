NCDC announces 143 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,008

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, August 31st, announced 143 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 143 new cases are;

Plateau-35 Kaduna-21 Lagos-19 FCT-13 Ebonyi-9 Adamawa-7 Enugu-7 Katsina-7 Edo-6 Kwara-5 Osun-3 Anambra-2 Kano-2 Niger-2 Ogun-2 Benue-1 Borno-1 Sokoto-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st August, there are 54,008 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,638 patients have been discharged with 1,013 deaths across the country.