NCDC announces 143 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,008

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, August 31st, announced 143 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 143 new cases are;
- Plateau-35
- Kaduna-21
- Lagos-19
- FCT-13
- Ebonyi-9
- Adamawa-7
- Enugu-7
- Katsina-7
- Edo-6
- Kwara-5
- Osun-3
- Anambra-2
- Kano-2
- Niger-2
- Ogun-2
- Benue-1
- Borno-1
- Sokoto-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st August, there are 54,008 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
41,638 patients have been discharged with 1,013 deaths across the country.