NCDC announces 143 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,008

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, August 31st, announced 143 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 143 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-35
  2. Kaduna-21
  3. Lagos-19
  4. FCT-13
  5. Ebonyi-9
  6. Adamawa-7
  7. Enugu-7
  8. Katsina-7
  9. Edo-6
  10. Kwara-5
  11. Osun-3
  12. Anambra-2
  13. Kano-2
  14. Niger-2
  15. Ogun-2
  16. Benue-1
  17. Borno-1
  18. Sokoto-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 31st August, there are 54,008 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,638 patients have been discharged with 1,013 deaths across the country.

