Entertainment

Big Brother vows to penalize housemates ‘stylishly campaigning’ for votes in BBNaija Lockdown House

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter August 31, 2020
Less than a minute

Following the nomination of Laycon, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Nengi, Vee and Trikytee for possible eviction, Big Brother has issued a strong warning against “stylishly campaigning” for votes in the house.

Okay.ng understands that some housemates were caught seeking for votes from fans.

However, Biggie warned in a brief read by the Head of House, Erica, to them said no more campaigning for Votes will be allowed.

He also banned the words “Vote“ or “fans” in the BBNaija House.

The brief read: “Some housemates have been stylishly campaigning for votes from viewers.

“Going forward, the word vote and fans are, therefore, prohibited in the house.

“Anyone caught campaigning for votes will be penalized.”

