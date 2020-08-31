Abuja resident doctors begin indefinite strike over COVID-19 hazard allowance

Following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum given to the FCT Administration on Monday, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in Abuja will begin indefinite strike action with effect from 8am, 1st September 2020 (today).

President of the chapter, Dr Roland Aigbovo said this in a communique on Monday evening after its virtual emergency general meeting.

According to Aigbovo, the association resolved to proceed on strike until the payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance is received and the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise implemented.

The communique reads partly: “Due to the insensitivity displayed by the Office of the Permanent Secretary, FCT, and widespread agitations among our members in the various FCT hospitals and isolation/treatment centres, we regret to notify the administration and by extension the general public that the association would embark on an indefinite strike action with effect from 8am, 1st September 2020 until the payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance is received and the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise implemented.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the general public needing healthcare delivery during this period.

“We implore the FCT Administration to also look into the other myriads of problems raised in our earlier communication to the administration dated 14th August, 2020 with a view to resolving all pending issues so as to maintain industrial harmony.”