FG apologises for ‘misleading’ directive on filling of Self-Certification forms

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued an apology for “misleading” information on self-certification forms shared via its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Okay.ng recalls that the FG in tweets (now deleted) ordered Nigerians with accounts across financial institutions to obtain, complete and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective financial institutions.

However, following the controversy generated by the directive, the Federal Government apologised for the earlier information.

It explained that the filing of Self-Certification forms “does not apply to everybody” according to a notice by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“We apologize for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons.

“The message contained in the @firsNigeria Notice does not apply to everybody.

“FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly,” it said.