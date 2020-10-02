NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,127

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 2nd, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and FCT.

The states with the 126 new cases are;

Lagos-62 Rivers-22 Ogun-9 Plateau-7 FCT-7 Osun-5 Kwara-5 Taraba-3 Bayelsa-2 Abia-2 Zamfara-1 Imo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,127 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,593 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.