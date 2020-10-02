NCDC announces 126 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 59,127

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 2nd, announced 126 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states and FCT.
The states with the 126 new cases are;
- Lagos-62
- Rivers-22
- Ogun-9
- Plateau-7
- FCT-7
- Osun-5
- Kwara-5
- Taraba-3
- Bayelsa-2
- Abia-2
- Zamfara-1
- Imo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th September, there are 59,127 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
50,593 patients have been discharged with 1,112 deaths across the country.