Police IG deploys DIG, AIG, 11 CPs for Ondo guber election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyabade, to oversee the general security arrangement for the governorship election in Ondo State holding on October 10.

Also deployed to assist the DIG are the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Karma Hassan, and 11 Commissioners of Police.

The force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement on Friday, said the coordinating DIG has been charged by the IG to bring “his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring the due enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.”

It explained that CP Garba Umar would be in charge of monitoring and evaluation and will be assisted by CP Habu Sani.

Other senior police officers deployed to handle other layers of security in the state include CPs Abiodun Alabi, Bishi Omololu, Ashafa Kunle, Akeera Yonous, Buba Sanusi, Audu Madaki, Evelyn Peterside, Sadiku Gbenga, and Abutu Yaro.

Meanwhile, the IGP has warned that no security aides would be allowed to accompany VIPs or political appointees on the day of the election, noting that severe punishments would be meted out to anyone who violated the order.

The statement said, “Officers and men of the Force as well as personnel of other security agencies deployed for the election have also been charged by the IG to conduct themselves professionally and work in line with best practices as highlighted in the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for elections.

“He also enjoins members of the public, especially politicians and their supporters to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the national assignment of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll.”