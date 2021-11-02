NCC set to host stakeholder engagement forum on 5G spectrum auction

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to host a stakeholder engagement forum this week.

This is part of activities lined up for the implementation of the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology Deployment Plan in the country.

According to a statement by NCC’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Adinde on Tuesday, the forum will afford industry stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for the upcoming auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band.

He said that the forum is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Thursday November 4, 2021 at 10:00 am prompt, the Commission has confirmed that the attendance at the event is open to all interested stakeholders in the telecoms sector and beyond.

The statement read partly: “The decision to host the stakeholder engagement is in keeping with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and NCC’s distinctive tradition of robust stakeholder consultation on all telecom regulation-related issues.

“In June, the Commission inaugurated a committee to develop the IM for the auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum band, which will be utilized for early deployment of 5G technology services in the country.

“The Information Memorandum (IM) is a comprehensive document, which defines the process emplaced by the Commission for the auctioning of the 3.5GHz spectrum band. It also provides information on the Nigerian telecommunications market, details of the spectrum to be made available, the pre-qualification process, the auction process as well as the indicative timetable.

“The stakeholder engagement forum is, therefore, an important regulatory prerequisite for the planned auction of 3.5Ghz spectrum before the end of this year.

“Accordingly, the Commissions has called on interested stakeholders and members of the public to participate and make contributions to discussions around this important draft document.

“In line with the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria, and the positioning of Nigeria as an early adopter of digital technology as well as a major participant in the growing global digital economy, the successful and timely deployment of 5G is crucial for the country.

“The 5G technology is expected to facilitate several emerging technologies, generate innovate new use cases, spur significant socio-economic growth and create jobs.“