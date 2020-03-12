NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended the season Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The test result was reported as Utah’s game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City was about to begin. The game was abruptly postponed and the players were effectively quarantined in the locker room area.

The league said the affected player, believed to be French defensive standout Rudy Gobert, was not at the arena and was being treated by health officials in Oklahoma City.

The statement said: “The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”