Coronavirus: Four children, their teacher and other quarantined in Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Government has announced that four children and their teacher who came from the United States have been quarantined for Coronavirus.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi disclosed this during a briefing on Wednesday.

According to Abayomi, “The three in isolation tested negative, there was someone from France, another from England and the third person from China. They are negative and have been discharged.

“Subsequently, we have admitted four children (from the same family) and their teacher. They travelled in from the United State of America, they have been in close proximity to someone who has Coronavirus infection.

“So we’ve had them in isolation for the past two days (Monday). Their first test is negative, we will repeat that in 48 hours and see what happens.

“We also have another gentleman from the United Kingdom, we are going to run his test. But the situation at the moment remains the same; one index case, one positive as a result of contact with the index case.”



